Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Amergian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. Amergian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. Amergian Obituary
Sandra was born on January 9, 1940 and passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Surviving are: 2 sons: Brett Branam and wife Margaret of Buxton Kevin Day and wife Donna of Biddeford 1 daughter: Lorraine Fecteau and husband Gilles of Acton 2 sisters; Linda Lew of Sanford Katherine Butkiewicus and husband Richard of Morris, NY 3 granddaughters, 1 grandson, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on the 31st of August at The Pleasant Free Baptist Church in Springvale. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com Funeral Service at the Pleasant Free Baptist Church at 10:00 AM on August 31, 2019.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now