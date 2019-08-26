|
Sandra was born on January 9, 1940 and passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Surviving are: 2 sons: Brett Branam and wife Margaret of Buxton Kevin Day and wife Donna of Biddeford 1 daughter: Lorraine Fecteau and husband Gilles of Acton 2 sisters; Linda Lew of Sanford Katherine Butkiewicus and husband Richard of Morris, NY 3 granddaughters, 1 grandson, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on the 31st of August at The Pleasant Free Baptist Church in Springvale. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com Funeral Service at the Pleasant Free Baptist Church at 10:00 AM on August 31, 2019.