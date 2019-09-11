Home

Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
Sandra M. Britten


1935 - 2019
Sandra M. Britten Obituary
Sandra was born on December 17, 1935 and passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Sandra moved to Springfield, MA, where she attended Classical High School and graduated in the Class of 1953.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, September 13, in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

To view Sandra's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com



Charitable contributions in Sandra's memory may be made to , PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
