Sandra Saunders Obituary
Sandra was born on July 14, 1969 and passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Sandy was a 1987 graduate of Cony High School and earned her Associates Degree in Information Technology from Mid-State College.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Sandy to ASPCA (www.aspca.org Saturday, September 7th, 2019 | 12:00pm - 3:00pm Saturday, September 7th, 2019 12:00pm - 3:00pm Plummer Funeral Home - Windsor 983 Ridge Road Windsor, ME 04363 Sunday, September 8th, 2019 | 1:00pm Sunday, September 8th, 2019 1:00pm American Legion Post #2 213 Capital Street AUGUSTA, ME 04330 Private Condolence Private Condolence HS Heartfelt Sympathies Store Posted Sep 04, 2019 12:03pm With deepest sympathy, from your friends at L3Harris.
