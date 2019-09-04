|
Sandra was born on July 14, 1969 and passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Sandy was a 1987 graduate of Cony High School and earned her Associates Degree in Information Technology from Mid-State College.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Sandy to ASPCA (www.aspca.org). Memorial service Saturday, September 7th, 2019, 12:00pm - 3:00pm at Plummer Funeral Home - Windsor, 983 Ridge Road, Windsor, ME 04363. Service Sunday, September 8th, 2019, 1:00pm at American Legion Post #2, 213 Capital Street, Augusta, ME 04330. With deepest sympathy, from your friends at L3Harris.