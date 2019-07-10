Home

Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Scott W. Brackett

Scott W. Brackett Obituary
Scott was born on May 4, 1956 and passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Scott was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

He grew up in North Yarmouth and graduated from Greely High School in 1974.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. the funeral home. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scott's name to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House 11 Hunnewell Rd., Scarborough, ME 04074 Donations may be made to: Gosnell Memorial Hospice House 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough ME 04074 1-207-289-3600.
