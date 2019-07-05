|
Sheila was born on September 15, 1942 and passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Sheila was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., with the Rosary at 7 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A final viewing will be held at 8 a.m., Saturday, July 6, at the funeral home with a processional leaving at 9 a.m., for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Latin Rite being held at the St. Theresa Catholic Church, 35 Church Street, Oakland, with Fr. Benedict Hughes officiating. An interment will follow at the Village Cemetery, Warren Hill Road, Palmyra, Maine, with a gathering to follow at approximately 1 p.m., at the Millennium, 416 Oxbow Road in Palmyra.