Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services
191 Hartland Ave
Pittsfield, ME 04967
(207) 487-5106
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services
191 Hartland Ave
Pittsfield, ME 04967
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services
191 Hartland Ave
Pittsfield, ME 04967
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services
191 Hartland Ave
Pittsfield, ME 04967
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
35 Church Street
Oakland, ME
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Millennium
416 Oxbow Road
Palmyra, ME
Sheila T. Squires


1942 - 2019
Sheila T. Squires Obituary
Sheila was born on September 15, 1942 and passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Sheila was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., with the Rosary at 7 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A final viewing will be held at 8 a.m., Saturday, July 6, at the funeral home with a processional leaving at 9 a.m., for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Latin Rite being held at the St. Theresa Catholic Church, 35 Church Street, Oakland, with Fr. Benedict Hughes officiating. An interment will follow at the Village Cemetery, Warren Hill Road, Palmyra, Maine, with a gathering to follow at approximately 1 p.m., at the Millennium, 416 Oxbow Road in Palmyra.
