Shirley Hodgson Fletcher

Shirley Hodgson Fletcher Obituary
Shirley was born on December 19, 1925 and passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Shirley was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Shirley was a graduate of Brownville Junction High School, Class of 1943.

A memorial Mass will be held 10AM Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Sts. Burial will be in the family lot in the Pine Tree Cemetery, Brownville Junction. Following the burial, a reception will be held back at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Share memories or express condolences below.
