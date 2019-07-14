Home

Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Simone G. Goulet

Simone G. Goulet Obituary
Simone was born on March 19, 1922 and passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Simone was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

She graduated 8th grade at St. Joseph's School in Biddeford.

A funeral service will follow at 11:30 in the Hope Chapel. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

For those who wish, donations in her memory can be made to: Esther Residence, 27 Thornton Ave., Saco, ME 04072 Donations may be made to: Esther Residence 27 Thornton Avenue, Saco ME 04072 Visiting Hours at the Hope Memorial Chapel from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM on July 18, 2019.
