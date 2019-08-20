|
Soteria was born on February 25, 1931 and passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
She was educated locally, graduating from Biddeford High School and Westbrook College.
She is survived by a daughter Valerie Mantis and her husband Jay O'Donnell of Dorchester, MA 2 brothers: Plato Truman of Saco Ted Truman and wife Norma of Scarborough 1 sister: Alice Danas of Lowell, MA Sisters-in-law: Betty Spiliopoulos and Helen Truman Her godchild, Alison Truman Her step-son Steve Mantis Many cousins, nieces and nephews Visiting Hours will 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. (with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m.) on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 23rd at 11:00 a.m. in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 186 Bradley St., Saco. Burial will be in St. Demetrios Cemetery, Biddeford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. Demetrios Church or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2100&mfc_pref=T&2100.donation=form1.