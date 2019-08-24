|
Stanley was born on June 19, 1928 and passed away in August 2019.
In 1952, Ethel and Stanley returned to Brooklyn, where Stanley began to build on the art training he had received after graduating from high school, eventually becoming a hand leather bookbinder at Bennett Book Studio in Manhattan.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Stanley's name may be made to the Ethel Skeans Clifford Scholarship at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Deer Isle, or to the Chase Emerson Memorial Library located in Deer Isle.