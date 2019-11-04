Home

Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
Prayer Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
124 Cottage Road
South Portland, ME
Stanley F. Frank


1936 - 2019
Stanley F. Frank Obituary
Stanley was born on April 12, 1936 and passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

He attended Western Hills High School in Cincinnati and moved to Maine in 1955 after enlisting in the United States Coast Guard where he served his country honorably for over 20 years.

Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Thursday, November 7 at 10AM followed by an 11AM Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland or to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Remember
