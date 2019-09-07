Home

Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services
191 Hartland Ave
Pittsfield, ME 04967
(207) 487-5106
Sumner A. Jones

Sumner A. Jones Obituary
Sumner was born on August 22, 1927 and passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

He attended schools in Norfolk and Walpole, graduating from the Norfolk County Agricultural School in 1945.

He served two years in the US Navy with time in the Philippines at the close of WWII.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m., Friday, September 13, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield, Maine. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 14, at the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House, 112 Easy Street, Pittsfield, with the Rev. Scott Jones officiating.

Memorial donations may be a made to the Fireman's Relief Fund, 112 Somerset Avenue, Pittsfield, Maine, 04967.
