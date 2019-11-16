|
Susan was born on June 22, 1942 and passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.
A graduate of Foxhollow School in Lenox, Massachusetts, Susie furthered her education in Boston and, with indomitable spirt, began a career in which she conquered the corporate world at the height of the 1960s.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Susan D. Lee Fund for Civic Engagement. This charity, currently in formation, will provide much needed, first time, and dedicated financial resources to perpetuate Susie's community volunteer and outreach work, alongside the Kennebunk Police Department.