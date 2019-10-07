|
|
Susan was born on March 17, 1962 and passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Susan attended school in Bath and is a third-generation graduate of Morse High school, graduating with the class of 1980.
As the youngest child of an Air Force family, she traveled the world, spending time in Wyoming, the Philippines, Germany, and Idaho before settling in Bath, ME in 1970.
Please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Memorial Service at the Grace Episcopal Church (Maine) at 11:00 AM on October 10, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Dean Snell Cancer Foundation at P.O. Box 104, Brunswick, ME 04011, www.deansnell.org.