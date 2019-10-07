Home

POWERED BY

Services
David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home
638 High Street
Bath, ME 04530
207-443-4567
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Snell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan M. Snell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan M. Snell Obituary
Susan was born on March 17, 1962 and passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

Susan attended school in Bath and is a third-generation graduate of Morse High school, graduating with the class of 1980.

As the youngest child of an Air Force family, she traveled the world, spending time in Wyoming, the Philippines, Germany, and Idaho before settling in Bath, ME in 1970.

Please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Memorial Service at the Grace Episcopal Church (Maine) at 11:00 AM on October 10, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Dean Snell Cancer Foundation at P.O. Box 104, Brunswick, ME 04011, www.deansnell.org.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now