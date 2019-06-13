Home

Terence Downes Obituary
Terence was born on June 8, 1949 and passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Terence was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Mr. Downes was a graduate of Northport High School in New York and was a US Army veteran, serving two tours during the Viet Nam War.

The family requests that donations in Terry's memory be made to: The Travis Mills Foundation, 89 Water St., Hallowell, ME, 04347. Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 | 2:00pm - 4:00pm Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 2:00pm - 4:00pm Plummer Funeral Home 16 Pleasant Street Augusta, ME 04330 Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 | 4:00pm Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 4:00pm Plummer Funeral Home 16 Pleasant Street Augusta, ME 04330
