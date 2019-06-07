Home

Bowers Funeral Home
10 Water Street
Houlton, ME 04730-2105
207-532-3333
Terrance McGillicuddy

Terrance McGillicuddy Obituary
Terrance was born on August 26, 1936 and passed away in June 2019.

Terrance was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Terrance Byron McGillicuddy Date of Birth Wednesday, August 26th, 1936 Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 Interment Location Orient Cemetery Peters Cove Road Orient, ME
