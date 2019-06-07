Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowers Funeral Home
10 Water Street
Houlton, ME 04730-2105
207-532-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence McGillicuddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence McGillicuddy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terrence McGillicuddy Obituary
Terrence was born on August 26, 1936 and passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Terrence was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Terry attended his freshman year of high school at St. John's Prep School in Danvers, MA, and three years at the Ricker Classical Institute in Houlton.

He was also a devoted brother to the Houlton Masonic Lodge #96 and was a very proud member. A funeral service will be held at the Church on the Hill, Military Street, Houlton, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry's memory to Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook County, Military Street Baptist Church, 307 Military Street, Houlton, ME 04730.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now