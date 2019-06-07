|
|
Terrence was born on August 26, 1936 and passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Terrence was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Terry attended his freshman year of high school at St. John's Prep School in Danvers, MA, and three years at the Ricker Classical Institute in Houlton.
He was also a devoted brother to the Houlton Masonic Lodge #96 and was a very proud member. A funeral service will be held at the Church on the Hill, Military Street, Houlton, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry's memory to Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook County, Military Street Baptist Church, 307 Military Street, Houlton, ME 04730.