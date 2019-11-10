Home

Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Theodore Axelsen Obituary
Theodore was born on May 3, 1946 and passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Born May 3, 1946, in Portland, ME, the son of the late Theodore J. Axelsen, Sr. and Juanita Axelsen, he was a 1964 graduate of Deering High School (Portland, ME).

After high school, he served four years in the United States Air Force where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and received the Outstanding Airman of the Quarter Award.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
