Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip's Church
Lyman, ME
Theresa J. Blaisdell


1961 - 2019
Theresa J. Blaisdell Obituary
Theresa was born on February 25, 1961 and passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.

She was a graduate of Massabesic High School and the University of Maine at Ft. Kent where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in education.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14th at St. Philip's Church in Lyman. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford at a time and day to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's name may be made to either the York County Child Abuse and Neglect Council, or the .
