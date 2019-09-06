|
|
Theresa was born on February 25, 1961 and passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.
She was a graduate of Massabesic High School and the University of Maine at Ft. Kent where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in education.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14th at St. Philip's Church in Lyman. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford at a time and day to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's name may be made to either the York County Child Abuse and Neglect Council, or the .