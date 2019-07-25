Home

Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Committal
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Civic Center Drive
Augusta, ME
View Map
Theresa Richardson


1928 - 2019
Theresa Richardson Obituary
Theresa was born on July 31, 1928 and passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Mrs. Richardson was a graduate of Limestone High School, class of 1946 and the Aroostook State Teachers College.

Mrs. Richardson was a graduate of Limestone High School, class of 1946 and the Aroostook State Teachers College.

Those who desire may make donations in Theresa's memory to: MaineGeneral Hospice, c/o MaineGeneral Office of Philanthropy, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME, 04903-0828.
