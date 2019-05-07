Home

Theresa S. Berube

Theresa S. Berube Obituary
Theresa was born on July 7, 1929 and passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Theresa was a resident of Van Buren, Maine at the time of passing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hamlin. Spring interment will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are a service of Lajoie Funeral Home, 118 High St., Van Buren. St. Joseph Catholic Church Hamlin Road Hamlin, ME 04785 St. Joseph Catholic Church Hamlin, ME 04785 Express your condolences with gifts sent to Theresa's memorial service View & Sign.
