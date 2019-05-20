|
|
Therese was born on November 24, 1926 and passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.
Therese was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
She graduated from Notre Dame High School, Berlin, NH in 1944, then attended Gates Business College, in Augusta, ME.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations being sent to St. Brigid School, 695 Stevens Ave., Portland, ME, 04103 or St. Michaels School, 56 Sewall St., Augusta, ME, 04330. Saturday, May 25th, 2019 | 9:00am - 10:30am Saturday, May 25th, 2019 9:00am - 10:30am Plummer Funeral Home 16 Pleasant Street Augusta, ME 04330 Saturday, May 25th, 2019 | 11:00am Saturday, May 25th, 2019 11:00am St. Augustine Catholic Church 1 Kendall Street Augusta, ME 04330 Holy Family Cemetery Townsend Road AUGUSTA, ME 04330