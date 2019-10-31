|
Thomas was born on February 1, 1952 and passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Thomas was a 1970 graduate of Belfast High School and a 1974 graduate of the University of Southern Maine.
Memorial donations are preferred to: St. Michael School, 56 Sewall St., Augusta, ME, 04330, Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, c/o MaineGeneral Health, Office of Philanthropy, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME, 04903-0828 or Windsor Volunteer Fire & Rescue, PO Box 181, Windsor, ME, 04363. Thursday, November 7th, 2019 | 2:00pm - 4:00pm Thursday, November 7th, 2019 2:00pm - 4:00pm Plummer Funeral Home - Windsor 983 Ridge Road Windsor, ME 04363 Second Visitation Thursday, November 7th, 2019 | 6:00pm - 8:00pm Thursday, November 7th, 2019 6:00pm - 8:00pm Plummer Funeral Home - Windsor 983 Ridge Road Windsor, ME 04363 Friday, November 8th, 2019 | 11:00am Friday, November 8th, 2019 11:00am St. Mary's Catholic Church 41 Western Avenue Augusta, ME 04330