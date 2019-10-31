Home

Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
41 Western Ave.
Augusta, ME
Thomas Birmingham


1952 - 2019
Thomas Birmingham Obituary
Thomas was born on February 1, 1952 and passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Thomas was a 1970 graduate of Belfast High School and a 1974 graduate of the University of Southern Maine.

Thomas was born on February 1, 1952 and passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Thomas was a 1970 graduate of Belfast High School and a 1974 graduate of the University of Southern Maine.

Memorial donations are preferred to: St. Michael School, 56 Sewall St., Augusta, ME, 04330, Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, c/o MaineGeneral Health, Office of Philanthropy, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME, 04903-0828 or Windsor Volunteer Fire & Rescue, PO Box 181, Windsor, ME, 04363.
