Thomas passed away in February 2019.
Thomas was a resident of Seal Harbor, Maine at the time of passing.
Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, he spent his youth in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and received his bachelor's degree in Asiatic Studies (with a degree in Asian art) from the Univ..
He subsequently was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy and served in the Western Pacific on the USS Taussig (DD-746) in the years following the end of the Korean War.
Memorial donations may be made to The College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609.