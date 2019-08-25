Home

Brookings-Smith Hampden Chapel
45 Western Avenue
Hampden, ME 04444-0310
(207) 862-3660
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
217 York Street
Bangor, ME
1960 - 2019
Timothy Reagan Obituary
Timothy passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Timothy passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to your favorite organization dedicated to the study, treatment, and eradication of cancer.
