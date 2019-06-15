|
Tom was born on December 9, 1947 and passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Tom was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Mr. Larrabee was a graduate of Cony High School and was a US Army Veteran.
The family requests that donations in Tom's memory be made to: Memorial Program, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH, 45250. Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 | 10:00am Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 10:00am Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery 163 Mt. Vernon Road Augusta, ME 04330 Private Condolence Private Condolence Nathan Posted Jun 15, 2019 10:32am Please accept my condolences for the passing of your dear loved one.