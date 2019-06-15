Home

Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery
163 Mt. Vernon Road
Augusta, ME
Tom Larrabee

Tom Larrabee Obituary
Tom was born on December 9, 1947 and passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Tom was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Mr. Larrabee was a graduate of Cony High School and was a US Army Veteran.

The family requests that donations in Tom's memory be made to: Memorial Program, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH, 45250.

Nathan Posted Jun 15, 2019 10:32am Please accept my condolences for the passing of your dear loved one.
