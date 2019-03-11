|
Virgie was born on October 26, 1925 and passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Virgie was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Virgie Ingraham (Quint) Date of Birth Monday, October 26th, 1925 Monday, March 11th, 2019 Place of Death Houlton, ME Interment Location Hodgdon Cemetery Walker Road Hodgdon, ME 04730 Graveside services will be held in the Spring