Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Church on the Cape
Virginia Bradbury Obituary
Virginia was born on August 12, 1924 and passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Virginia was a resident of Cape Porpoise, Maine at the time of passing.

Virginia was born August 12, 1924 in Malden MA, where her family had travelled from the Cape to find work, the daughter of Earl and Eva Doane Stone, grew up in Cape Porpoise, and was a graduate of Kennebunkport High School.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Church on the Cape Endowment Fund, c/o Church on the Cape, PO Box 2740, Kennebunkport, ME.
