|
|
Walter was born on May 9, 1924 and passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Walter was a resident of Portland, Maine at the time of passing.
He attended Cathedral Grammar School and graduated from Portland High School.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Tuscaloosa from 1942 to 1945.
Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 9:15am followed by a 10:00am Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial will follow at Woodlawn cemetery 380 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, ME.
To view Walter's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www. ConroyTullyWalker.com
Memorial contributions may be made in Walters memory to Hospice of Southern Maine 180 US Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074.