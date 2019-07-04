Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:15 AM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
307 Congress Street
Portland, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Towle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter D. Towle


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter D. Towle Obituary
Walter was born on May 9, 1924 and passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Walter was a resident of Portland, Maine at the time of passing.

He attended Cathedral Grammar School and graduated from Portland High School.

During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Tuscaloosa from 1942 to 1945.

Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 9:15am followed by a 10:00am Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial will follow at Woodlawn cemetery 380 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, ME.

To view Walter's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www. ConroyTullyWalker.com



Memorial contributions may be made in Walters memory to Hospice of Southern Maine 180 US Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now