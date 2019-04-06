Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Leach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Leach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne Leach Obituary
Wayne was born on October 5, 1948 and passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Wayne was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.

He was raised in Kennebunkport and was a graduate of Kennebunk High School in 1966 and from Central Maine Vocational Technical Institute in 1971.

Wayne served in the US Army in the 818th Engineering Battalion as a Combat Engineer during the Vietnam War from May, 1968 until May, 1970.

Donations may be made in Wayne's name to the Travis Mills Foundation, 89 Water Street, Hallowell, ME 04347 or online at www.travismills.org or the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bibber Memorial Chapel
Download Now