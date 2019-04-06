|
Wayne was born on October 5, 1948 and passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Wayne was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.
He was raised in Kennebunkport and was a graduate of Kennebunk High School in 1966 and from Central Maine Vocational Technical Institute in 1971.
Wayne served in the US Army in the 818th Engineering Battalion as a Combat Engineer during the Vietnam War from May, 1968 until May, 1970.
Donations may be made in Wayne's name to the Travis Mills Foundation, 89 Water Street, Hallowell, ME 04347 or online at www.travismills.org or the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.