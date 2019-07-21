|
William was born on August 14, 1946 and passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.
William was a resident of Wayne, Maine at the time of passing.
Bill graduated from Winthrop High School and University of Maine Orono.
Bill served in the United States Navy on the USS Wasp, participating in ocean retrieval of an Apollo spacecraft upon its' return.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PALS Animal Shelter, 188 Case Road, Winthrop, ME 04364 or Cary Memorial Library, P.O. Box 127, Wayne, ME 04284.