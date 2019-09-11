Home

Brookings-Smith Hampden Chapel
45 Western Avenue
Hampden, ME 04444-0310
(207) 862-3660
William Davis Obituary
William was born on February 9, 1937 and passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Bill was predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary (Spearman) Davis, his loving daughter, Kathleen "Kate, Kathy"; his parents, and grandparents, and a brother, Raymond A. Davis as well as numerous cousins, including a very special cousin and godfather, Raymond J. Bannon "Cumba" who served as his mentor, confidant, and unconditional supporter throughout his formative years, Bill often remarked, "If it were not for Cumba, I surely would have dropped out of high school and never pursued any.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Partners In Health, 800 Boylston St. Suite 300, Boston, MA 02199 (www.pih.org) or the Bangor Humane Society, 693 Mount Hope Ave. Bangor, ME 04401.
