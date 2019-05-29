|
Yolande was born on February 23, 1948 and passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Yolande was a resident of Van Buren, Maine at the time of passing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Bruno-St. Remi Church, Main St., Van Buren. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are a service of Lajoie Funeral Home, 118 High St., Van Buren. St. Bruno-St. Remi Church 174 Main St. Van Buren, ME 04785 Express your condolences with gifts sent to Yolande's memorial service View & Sign.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Yolande's name may be made to: Edgar J. Paradis Cancer Fund c/o NMMC, 194 East Main St., Fort Kent, ME 04743.