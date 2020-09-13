1/1
Alma Carter Johnson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alma Carter Johnson

July 3 , 1930 - Sept. 11, 2020

Alma Carter Johnson, 90, of China Spring, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 16, at Lake Shore Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at China Spring Cemetery.

Alma was born July 3, 1930, in Mentor, Kentucky, to William Harrison Cox and Lula Kirby Cox.

Alma has been a resident of this community since 1961. She was a member of Grace Temple Baptist Church and was the owner and operator of Carter's Landscaping and Nursery for many years.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Carter; her second husband, Leo Johnson; daughter, Theresa Carter Case; granddaughter, Joann Case; three brothers, Elza, Raymond and Earl Cox; and three sisters, Margie Elm, Hazel Messmer and Viola Jarboe.

Alma, "Mamaw" as she was affectionally called, is survived by her grandsons, Jerry Case and wife, Mandy, and Jeff Case and wife, Kristie; great-grandson, Sean (Toni Thigpen) Case; great-granddaughters, Harley Case, Katy Case and Jaycee Spanhanks; stepdaughter, Jeanine Sherman and husband, Robert; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to The Church at Tree Lake, 11519 China Springs Highway at Tree Lake Rd., Waco, Texas 76708.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
01:00 PM
Lake Shore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lake Shore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX 76708
(254) 752-5900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lake Shore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved