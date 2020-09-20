1/1
Annie Hayse Ward
1921 - 2020
Annie Hayse Ward

September 21, 1921 - August 23, 2020

Ann Ward, 98, of Waco, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital.

Ann was born September 21, 1921, in Kirk, Texas, to Grover Hayse Reed and Annie Barkwell Reed. Ann married Robert Arley Ward, Jr. on July 31, 1942, in Rockwall, Texas prior, to his deployment overseas. Ann and R. A. had one child, Michael Hayes Ward.

Ann graduated from Mart High School in 1939. She worked for Farmers & Merchants National Bank in Mart for 30 years before retiring to follow Mike's high school sports. She was a life long fan of the Mart Panthers. She was honored as the Mart Alumni Association's Alumni of The Year in 1999.

Ann was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mart, where she served as an Elder for many years. She was also a member of Mart Chapter 109, Order of the Eastern Star, Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary, and Diabled American Veterans Auxiliary.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, R.A. Ward, Jr.; her son, Mike Ward; her parents; brothers, Pete Reed and Earl Reed; and sisters, Bettie Parrish and Novie Crumbaker.

Ann is survived by her grandson, Chris Ward and wife, Angie, of China Spring; granddaughter, Staci Gerick and husband, Chris, of China Spring; her former daughter-in-law, whom she adored, Katha Ward of Mart; sister-in-law, Frances Reed; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ann's most precious blessings were her great-grandchildren, Camden Gerick, Caitlyn Gerick and Peyton Ward.

Her recent years were filled with watching her great-grandchildren play sports, attend dance and piano recitals, playing bingo and blackjack, sharing stories of "the good old days", crossword puzzles, cheering for her beloved Texas Rangers, Hallmark movie marathons and enjoying a daily Dr. Pepper.

A private family service was held at the Mart Cemetary.

Published in Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
