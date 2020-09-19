1/1
Audrey Mae Woodruff Abel
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Mae Woodruff Abel

Oct. 18, 1952 - Sept. 17, 2020

Audrey Mae Woodruff Abel, of Chalk Bluff, passed away Thurs., Sept. 17, 2020, peacefully at her home. Born in Waco to Jud Earl Woodruff Sr. and Tommie Lou McClain. Audrey Mae was a graduate of Connally High School Class of 1971. She then went on to college at MCC, Waco, where she met her husband of 48 years, Charles Abel. Audrey was a prominent Executive Secretary for many years. She and Charlie returned to the Chalk Bluff area after retiring. Throughout her battle against cancer Audrey maintained her positive inspirational spirit. She had a tendency to take a favourable and hopeful view every day. She was preceded in death by her mother, Tommie Lou McClain Hefelfinger; and brother, Jud E "Bruz" Woodruff Jr. Survivors include her husband, Charles Abel; father, Jud E Woodruff Sr. and wife, Barbara Hawkins Woodruff; stepfather, Marvin Hefelfinger; siblings, Patricia Rutherford (Tommy), Gloria Woodruff, Cynthia Gonzales and David Gonzales; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that adored her. Bellmead Funeral Home will be handling cremation. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bellmead Funeral Home
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX 76705
(254) 799-5701
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bellmead Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved