Audrey Mae Woodruff Abel



Oct. 18, 1952 - Sept. 17, 2020



Audrey Mae Woodruff Abel, of Chalk Bluff, passed away Thurs., Sept. 17, 2020, peacefully at her home. Born in Waco to Jud Earl Woodruff Sr. and Tommie Lou McClain. Audrey Mae was a graduate of Connally High School Class of 1971. She then went on to college at MCC, Waco, where she met her husband of 48 years, Charles Abel. Audrey was a prominent Executive Secretary for many years. She and Charlie returned to the Chalk Bluff area after retiring. Throughout her battle against cancer Audrey maintained her positive inspirational spirit. She had a tendency to take a favourable and hopeful view every day. She was preceded in death by her mother, Tommie Lou McClain Hefelfinger; and brother, Jud E "Bruz" Woodruff Jr. Survivors include her husband, Charles Abel; father, Jud E Woodruff Sr. and wife, Barbara Hawkins Woodruff; stepfather, Marvin Hefelfinger; siblings, Patricia Rutherford (Tommy), Gloria Woodruff, Cynthia Gonzales and David Gonzales; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that adored her. Bellmead Funeral Home will be handling cremation. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store