Barbara Schwan Perkins
Jan. 26, 1929 - Sept. 9, 2020
Barbara Schwan Perkins, born January 26, 1929, in Waco, ascended peacefully to her Heavenly home Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 17, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. Due to current Covid-19 mandates, limited seating will be available.
In her early life, she was schooled in Waco. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Waco. She worked at First National Bank of Waco until her retirement and afterwards loved to spend her time teaching as a substitute for Oglesby Schools.
Barbara, known as Dutch to her family and Gommi to her grandchildren, was a wonderful grandmother and loved to take her grandkids on vacations. She would load up her station wagon with the kids and journey to many different destinations. She was fearless!
Beyond that, she hosted each and every holiday in a place where her entire family could call home.
She lived an exceedingly full life, in which she traveled all around the world. She expressed her love for music, sharing her enchanting voice. Barbara always wore a smile, and her genuine kindness to all was unmatched. She was an inspiration to all she knew, and she will forever remain in our hearts.
She was preceded in her death by her husband, Bill Perkins; her daughter, Tami Autrey Hicks; her sister, Betty Schwan; her brother, Jack Schwan; her mother, Priscilla Harrell; and father, William Schwan.
She is survived by her daughters, Pam Jones and her husband, Tom and Debbi Unger Branin and her husband, Steve; as well as ten grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
