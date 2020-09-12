Berniece Edwards
Aug. 11, 1930 - Sept. 8, 2020
Berniece Sinclair Edwards passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m., Monday, September 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Preacher Marc Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, September 13, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Berniece was born August 11, 1930, in Monticello, Texas, to Kenneth and Emma Wiltrout Sinclair. Berniece graduated in 1948 from Mt. Pleasant High School as salutatorian of her class. On June 16, 1948, she married Elmer Dean-Tucker Edwards in Odessa, Texas. The couple made their home in Crane, Texas, where they raised five children and built a successful automotive repair business. While raising her family Berniece returned to college in June 1972 to complete her bachelor's degree in business administration in three years at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas. She continued her education at the University of Texas Permian Basin and received her master's degree in business administration in August 1979. In December 1993, she completed her second master's degree in education at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas. Berniece taught at Crane ISD, LaVega ISD, and Bruceville-Eddy ISD and retired from teaching in 2009 at the age of 79. She continued to work as a substitute teacher until 2016. Berniece was a member of the Sun Valley Church of Christ in Hewitt, Texas. She loved traveling all over the world and her family was her greatest joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Emma Sinclair; her husband, Elmer Dean-Tucker "Ed" Edwards in 1994; and her brothers, Chester, Clitus, and Karl Lynn Sinclair.
She is survived by her sister, Sue Sterling of Longview, Texas; her daughter, Twilah Ward and husband, Buddy, of Crane; son, Ronnie Edwards, DVM and wife, Suzy, of Mt. Calm, Texas; son, Gerald "Jeb" Edwards of Lane, Oklahoma; son, Harold Edwards, DVM and wife, Daye, of Belton, Texas; and son, Dennis Edwards and wife, Donna, of Odessa; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorials in Berniece's memory may be made to Sun Valley Church of Christ, Hewitt, Texas, or to a public education system of your choice.
