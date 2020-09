Bobbie DayJuly 20,1925 - Sept. 12, 2020Bobbie Hale Day passed away early Saturday morning, September 12, 2020, at the age of 95. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, September 14, in the Parlor of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, in Grace Gardens Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Rejcek officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 16, at Trinity Methodist Cemetery in Castell, Texas.