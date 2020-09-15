1/1
Calvin Dean Hodde
1934 - 2020
Calvin Dean Hodde

Nov. 19, 1934 - Sept. 12, 2020

Calvin "Dean" Hodde, 85, of Lacy Lakeview, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with Pastor Austin Nickel officiating. Burial will follow at White Rock Cemetery in Ross. Due to COVID-19, seating is extremely limited.

Dean was born in Hill County on November 19, 1934 to Lillian Kaddatz Hodde and Edwin Hodde. He grew up in Hill and McLennan counties and attended school in Axtell, Moody, Midway, and West. He graduated from West High School in 1953. Dean earned a real estate license through McLennan Community College.

He married Mary Louise Corley on January 14, 1956. Together they raised four children.

Dean worked for Ross Cotton Gin, General Tire, remodeled and built houses and became a real estate investor. He also worked his farm raising crops and cattle. Dean loved to hunt, fish, and spend time outdoors. He was a member of First Lutheran Church Waco for approximately 75 years.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents; and wife of 63 years, Mary Hodde.

Dean is survived by siblings, Edwin Ray Hodde, Betty Hubbard, Roger Hodde Sr.; brother-in-law, Clifford Corley; children, Diane Luedke and husband, Larry Sr., Glenda Bain and husband, Virgil, Calvin Ray Hodde and wife, Doris, and Dawn Wilson and husband, Jerry; grandchildren, Larry Luedke Jr, Jennifer Terry, Aaron Luedke, Michael Hodde, Ashlye Luedke, Chance Hodde, Mari Wilson, Stanton Bain, Karina Wilson, Fallon Bain, and Corley Hodde; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

For those who desire, memorials may be made to the White Rock Cemetery Association, PO Box 505 Elm Mott, TX 76640; First Lutheran Church Waco, 100 North 6th Street Suite #301 Waco, TX 76701; or to the charity of your choice.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
