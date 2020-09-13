Charles Williams
May 9, 1933 - Sept. 11, 2020
Charles Williams passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, at Highland Baptist Church with Pastor John Durham and Pastor Mark Wible officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Charles was born May 9, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, to Charles and Marie Williams. He served in the U.S. Military as a Quartermaster. Charles graduated from Baylor University in 1957 and achieved his CPA in 1960. Charles met his wife during his time in military service and they married on September 1, 1956. They were married for 64 blessed years. His most significant achievement can be summed up in Matthew 6:33: "Seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness". He taught Sunday School for over 15 years at First United Methodist Church and then several years at Highland Baptist. Charles and Mary started a ministry in their home discipling people in God's Word. Charles was CFO of S.M.I. for 30 years. Afterwards, he started Creative Business Concepts based on Christian principles to help small businesses. He served on the board of Haggai Institute, Hotel Equities, and as President of the Longhorn Council, Boys Scouts of America. He also volunteered for the Waco Boys Club.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Williams; daughter, Diane Steward and husband, Michael; son, Charles Williams and wife, Laura; and grandchildren, Kathleen Talley, Josh Talley, Jacob Steward, Bryan Williams, and Matthew Williams.
Pallbearers are Gary Mitchel, Chuck Seigel, Lynn Trout, Rick Koehn, Jim Amos and Steve Cash.
Memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Wellness Center. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com