Darby LaVon Williams Roberson
1942 - 2020
December 4, 1942 - September 17, 2020

Service for Darby LaVon Williams Roberson, 77, of Temple, will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home Chapel in Waco, Texas, with the Rev. Melvin Petty, Officiating.

Burial will follow at Temple Garden of Memories in Temple, Texas, with the Rev. Allen Edwards officiating.

Mrs. Darby LaVon Williams Roberson was born on December 4, 1942, to the late Elva Williams and Belle Williams of Temple, Texas. She was the seventh of seven children.

Darby attended Temple public schools where she was a graduate of Dunbar High School. After graduating from high school, she worked for Mrs. James Jewelry's and Henderson Jeweler's, and it was during this time she met Weldon Roberson. They united in marriage in 1974, and were married for 47 years.

After moving to Waco, Texas, she worked at Cox's Department Store, where she often worked as the top sales person in the Jewelry and Clothing Department.

Darby was a woman of fashion, beauty and class; she loved to dress and cook, often having lavish cookouts in her back yard.

She loved to plant in her garden every year before Easter Sunday.

Darby was a member Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church in Temple, Texas.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Elva and Belle Williams; three brothers, John Williams, Melvin Williams and Eva Williams, Jr.; three sisters, Dorothy Murcherson, Claudine, Jackson and Lois Kea.

Darby leaves to cherish her memories her beloved husband of 47 years, Weldon Roberson of Waco, Texas; one close friend and caretaker, Rachel Bethea; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by

Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel of Temple, Texas

254-214-5649

www.dondsummerschapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Homes, Inc.
1305 Elm Street
Waco, TX 76704
(254) 799-4966
