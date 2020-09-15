Davie Braden Petru



Jan. 18, 1946 - Sept. 11, 2020



Davie Braden Petru passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Davie's life will be celebrated at 4 p.m., Wednesday, September 16, at Christ the King, 4777 Lake Shore Dr., Waco, TX 76710.



Davie was born in Dallas, Texas, on January, 18, 1946. She married Ernest Petru on June 6, 2012. She was smart, full of life, and never met a stranger. She was always cheering up other people. Davie worked for TXU as an energy consultant for residential users. Davie had a deep love for dogs, horses, and cars. One of her pals was her rescue dog, Honey, her sweet one-eyed puppy. It gave her great joy to try new things: new restaurants, new places to visit, and new churches; then there was decorating and redecorating of the house, and, of course, shopping. Davie met her husband, Ernie, at a country western dance, and they have been dancing ever since. She tolerated his hobbies, at best, but he was her best friend.



She was preceded in death by her father, Braden David Moore, and by her mother, Opal Lois Moore.



Her survivors are her husband, Ernest Petru; her son, Glenn Huff; and granddaughters, Acasia Huff, Katianne Huff and Vanessa Huff.



In lieu of flowers, make a donation to Fuzzy Friends Rescue.



