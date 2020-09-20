Frances PrikrylFeb. 3, 1930 - Sept. 18, 2020Frances Prikryl, 90, of Waco, Texas, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at her home. Private graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Frances was born February 3, 1930, near Malone, Texas, to Carl and Emma Reinke. She graduated from Bynum High School in 1947, at which time she moved to Waco, Texas. In 1948 she was married to Jerry Prikryl. She worked in various occupations and in the family business. Frances was a lifelong Lutheran and a charter member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellmead, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; twin daughters, two sisters; and two brothers. She is survived by her two sons, David and his wife, Karen, Dale Prikryl; sister-in-law, Florine Reinke; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren."Blessed Be The Name Of The Lord".Frances requested that anyone wanting to send a memorial can make it to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellmaed, Texas.