1/
Gilbert Salazar
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert Salazar

Dec. 20, 1949 - Sept. 13, 2020

Mr. Gilbert Sergio Salazar, 70, of Waco, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Waco. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Gilbert was born on December 20, 1949, to Placido Cipriano and Delfina (Rivera) Salazar in Hebbronville, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Waco. Gilbert was a Baptist by faith. He graduated from Waco High School in 1968. He married the love of his life, Janie Castaneda, on April 12, 1969, in Waco. Gilbert worked at Sturdisteel in Hewitt as supervisor for many years. He enjoyed gambling, watching the Dallas Cowboys and drinking a cold beer. Gilbert enjoyed most of all spending time with family, grandchildren, and especially his four legged friend, Maxine. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ruben Salazar; and one sister.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Janie Salazar of Waco; son, Gilbert Sergio Salazar, Jr., of Waco; granddaughters, Jessica Salazar of Mansfield, Felicia Salazar of Waco; and four great-grandchildren; brother, Placido Cipriano Salazar, Jr., and wife, Lupe, of Beeville; sisters, Sylvia Garcia and husband, Archie, of Beeville, Nina Denton and husband, Harold, of Louisiana, Josie Mateos and husband, Raul, of Livingston.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive
Waco, TX 76710
2547727440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connally-Compton Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved