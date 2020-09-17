Gilbert SalazarDec. 20, 1949 - Sept. 13, 2020Mr. Gilbert Sergio Salazar, 70, of Waco, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Waco. There will be a memorial service at a later date.Gilbert was born on December 20, 1949, to Placido Cipriano and Delfina (Rivera) Salazar in Hebbronville, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Waco. Gilbert was a Baptist by faith. He graduated from Waco High School in 1968. He married the love of his life, Janie Castaneda, on April 12, 1969, in Waco. Gilbert worked at Sturdisteel in Hewitt as supervisor for many years. He enjoyed gambling, watching the Dallas Cowboys and drinking a cold beer. Gilbert enjoyed most of all spending time with family, grandchildren, and especially his four legged friend, Maxine. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ruben Salazar; and one sister.Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Janie Salazar of Waco; son, Gilbert Sergio Salazar, Jr., of Waco; granddaughters, Jessica Salazar of Mansfield, Felicia Salazar of Waco; and four great-grandchildren; brother, Placido Cipriano Salazar, Jr., and wife, Lupe, of Beeville; sisters, Sylvia Garcia and husband, Archie, of Beeville, Nina Denton and husband, Harold, of Louisiana, Josie Mateos and husband, Raul, of Livingston.