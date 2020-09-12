1/1
Glenda Jo Graf
1937 - 2020
Glenda Jo Graf

Feb. 14, 1937 - Sept. 8, 2020

Mrs. Glenda Jo Blackburn Graf, 83, of Eddy, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Waco Memorial Park in Waco with the Reverend Lee Casey officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 14, at the funeral home.

Glenda Jo was born on February 14, 1937, to James Samuel and Gladys Leweene Clem Blackburn in Troy, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Eddy. Glenda Jo graduated from Troy High School. She married the love of her life, Lester Lamar Graf, Sr., on October 9, 1954. Glenda Jo was a member of Bruceville Community Church of Eddy. She graduated from Waxahachie School of Nursing. She worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse at Waxahachie Baylor Medical Center in Waxahachie for over 20 years. Glenda Jo enjoyed gardening, doing genealogy, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester Lamar Graf, Sr.; daughter, Sharon Leweene Graf.

Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Jo Riley and husband, David, of Forney; sons, Lester Graf, Jr. (Dusty) and wife, Lynne, of Maypearl, Samuel David Graf and wife, Lynette, of Maypearl; brother, Dale Blackburn and wife, Betty, of Hewitt; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bruceville Community Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 65, Bruceville, Texas 76524.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
SEP
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Waco Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive
Waco, TX 76710
2547727440
