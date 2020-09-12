1/1
Grace J. Wallace
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace J. Wallace

Nov. 23, 1931 - Sept. 11, 2020

Grace Janet Wallace, 88, died peacefully at her home Friday, September 11, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, September 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Monday, September 14, at Cottonwood Cemetery, with Dr. Cary Killough officiating.

Grace was born November 23, 1931, to Louis G. and Myrtle Gummelt Wedemeyer in Lorena, TX. She graduated from Lorena and enjoyed playing basketball. She was a member of Cottonwood Baptist Church for many years. She moved to Waco and worked for a law firm until she married George Wallace. They were married on July 6, 1956. They enjoyed going to movies and sporting events. They joined Meadowbrook Baptist Church and she loved her Adult IV Sunday School Class and planning church events. She retired from Advertising and Marketing Assoc. in 2003 and then worked Baylor athletics until 2014.

Grace was a wonderful mom and grandmother and will be missed dearly.

Grace is survived by her husband of 64 years, George Wallace; children, Nancy Polley and husband, David, Jennifer Sanchez and husband, Abel; grandchildren Melissa Kelsey, Laura Crider, Abel Sanchez III (Tr­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­e), and Drew Sanchez; along with eight great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all of the wonderful people at Baylor Scott & White Hospice Care and Visiting Angels for their compassion and care during our difficult time.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX 76706
254-662-2131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved