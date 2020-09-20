Harry "Bubba" Laine Jr.June 21, 1926 - September 17, 2020Bubba Laine was born in Waco, Texas, in 1926, to Harry and Rose Laine. Bubba passed away at the age of 94 from a lengthy illness. He attended Waco schools and graduated from Waco High School in 1944 and 4-C Business College in 1947. Bubba joined the Navy right out of high school in 1944 and was stationed in the Philippines until his discharge in 1946. He was proud to serve his country during WWII and later became very involved in Veterans of Foreign Wars and The American Legion.Bubba married Cookie Moen in 1947. They had a strong, loving marriage until her death in 2012. They had one daughter, Cindy. Bubba was an exceptional salesman and won many awards during his career. He and Cookie also loved renovating older homes in North Waco. Both Bubba and Cookie were past presidents of the North Waco Community Association.Bubba was a lifelong Southern Baptist and loved his Savior and being a member of Park Lake Dr Baptist Church. He never met a stranger and invited everyone to his church and assured them that all people would be welcomed. He was pleased to serve the church in many ways including driving the church bus (where he sang hymns to the riders as he picked them up), led the Adult Sunday School Department with Cookie, made wooden chairs for the children's program, and served as Deacon. Bubba appreciated the ministry of Amos Humphries, pastor.Bubba and Cookie loved camping, traveling, visiting historical sites, and being with their many friends and family. Bubba was preceded in death by his wife, Cookie; his parents, Harry and Rose Laine; his sister, Wanda Schafer; two brothers, John and Charles Laine; a nephew, Johnnie Laine; his son-in-law, Charlie Julian; and special friends, Patsy and Don Mayo. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Cindy Julian; grandson, Laine Julian (wife Emily); granddaughter, Linda Julian Cromley (husband Josh); four great-grandchildren, Lucia Julian, Calvin Julian, Charlotte Cromley, and Madison Cromley. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews, Janet, Chuck, Gary, Patty, Debbie, LuAnne, Linda, Leslie, and Charlie; as well as his beloved sister-in-law Charlyne Laine, and godchildren, Donnie Mayo and Sue Kohler; and special friend, Rosie Douglas.The family expresses their deepest appreciation for Baylor Scott and White Hospice and Wesley Woods Nursing Home for their loving and excellent care of Bubba and the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to these organizations as well as Park Lake Dr Baptist Church. A memorial service will be planned in the future when we can all safely gather together again.