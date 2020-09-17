1/2
Jose Gonzalez
1935 - 2020
Jose Gonzalez

March 23, 1935 - Sept. 15, 2020

Jose Victoriano Gonzalez, 85, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his home.

Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, September 18, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Rosary will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, September 17, with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Gonzalez was born March 23, 1935, in San Antonio, Texas, to Trinidad Espinoza and Jose Gonzalez Sr. On April 26, 1953, he married Paula Lozano and has four children.

He was preceded in death by his by his wife, Paula L. Gonzalez; and his grandson, Adam C. Perez.

He served in the Army as a Gunner until his honorable discharge. He and Paula lived in Waco and he retired from Trane Air Conditioning Co. after working as a machinist.

Survivors include daughters, Rachel Golson and husband, Robert, of China Spring, and Estella Owhadi and husband, Shawn, of Houston; sons, Joe Gonzalez Jr. and wife, Genevieve, of China Spring, and Rudy Gonzalez and wife, Stacy, of Georgetown; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Joe Gonzalez III, Eric Gonzalez, Mathew Gonzalez, Nicholas Perez, Shawn C. Owhadi and Cameron Gonzalez.

Honorable Pallbearers, Adam Perez, Colt Golson, Rudy Gonzalez Jr., and Jason Owhadi.

There will be no reception due to COVID 19.

Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com


Published in Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bellmead Funeral Home
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX 76705
(254) 799-5701
