Karen Gordon-Armstead
1965 - 2020
Karen Gordon-Armstead

August 28, 1965 - Sept. 9, 2020

Karen Gordon-Armstead passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Karen is survived by her sister, Annette Gordon; her brother, Isiah Gordon, III; her niece, Makenzie Gordon; and her sister-in-law, Kimiko Gordon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Isiah Gordon, Jr. and Delores Gordon; and her companion, Harry Hall. A memorial service is scheduled at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, at St. Jerome Catholic Church 9820 Chapel Road Waco, TX 76712. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Karen's life. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be practiced and masks are required at all times. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The American Heart Association in Karen's name.

Published in Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Memorial service
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McDowell Funeral Home
1104 Chestnut Street
Waco, TX 76704
(254) 754-3151
