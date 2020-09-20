1/1
Linda Garrett
1950 - 2020
Linda Garrett

Oct. 1, 1950 - Sept. 18, 2020

Linda Garrett, age 69, of Gholson, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at her residence. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, at Gholson Cemetery.

Linda was born October 1, 1950, in Marlin, the daughter of Dorothy (Carpenter) Niswanger and the late Walter Lanford. She attended school in Riesel. On February 9, 1968, Linda was united in marriage to Billy Garrett in Marlin. She was an administrator for the Arlington Independent School District for over ten years. Linda enjoyed gardening, working outside, decorating the house, and was known as a woman of many talents. She loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Billy Garrett of Gholson; her mother, Dorothy Mae Niswanger of Waco; two sons, Scott Garrett and wife, Sharon, of Venus, and Wade Garrett and wife, Cherry, of Fort Worth; her grandchildren, Emily Garrett, Sara Garrett, and Colton Garrett; two brothers, Kenneth Lanford and wife, Janice, and Larry Lanford and wife, Josie; a sister, Betty Faglie and husband, Bobby Joe; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.


Published in Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Gholson Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street
West, TX 76691
(254) 826-5321
